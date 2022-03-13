DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

