iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

