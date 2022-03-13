Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.