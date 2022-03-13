Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.