P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIN. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of P&F Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in P&F Industries in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in P&F Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
