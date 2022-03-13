Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases By 71.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the February 13th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETV opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

