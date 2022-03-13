Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Grows By 73.7%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PICC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter worth $3,480,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the third quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

