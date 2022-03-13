Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 134 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $152.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.