Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,591 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $4,456,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,021 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.73, for a total transaction of $3,028,620.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,203 shares of company stock valued at $52,384,893 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN opened at $260.55 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

