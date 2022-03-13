15,000 Shares in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.05% of scPharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

