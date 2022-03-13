Thomasville National Bank Sells 5,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.07.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.