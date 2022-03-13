Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.86.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
