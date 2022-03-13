Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,117,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

