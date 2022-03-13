Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 6.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

