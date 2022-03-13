StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.