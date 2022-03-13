Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MRU opened at C$71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$54.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

