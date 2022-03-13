SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. SLM has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.