Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,402 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,302.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

