First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United in the third quarter worth $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

