StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.
About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.