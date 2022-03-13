StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.