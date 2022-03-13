IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of IRCP opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
