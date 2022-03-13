IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

