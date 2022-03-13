Spire Wealth Management Sells 206 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

