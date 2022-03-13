Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,383 shares of company stock valued at $62,303,976. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

