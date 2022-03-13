Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 178.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after buying an additional 433,847 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $16,430,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.