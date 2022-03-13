Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $13.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after buying an additional 5,516,133 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.