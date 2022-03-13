Needham & Company LLC Trims FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Target Price to $4.50

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.