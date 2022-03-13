JMP Securities Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $9.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Sonder stock opened at 4.67 on Thursday. Sonder has a 12-month low of 4.22 and a 12-month high of 11.00.
About Sonder (Get Rating)
Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonder (SOND)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.