JMP Securities Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $9.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 4.67 on Thursday. Sonder has a 12-month low of 4.22 and a 12-month high of 11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

