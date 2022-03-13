Guggenheim Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $14.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 15.08.

Oatly Group stock opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a one year low of 4.95 and a one year high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of 10.71.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

