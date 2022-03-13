Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Drops By 45.1%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.20.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

