Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Declines By 74.6%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAC. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

