Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.49 on Friday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

