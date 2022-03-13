Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 211.1%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,950,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,690,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

