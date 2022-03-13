StockNews.com Downgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Hold

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

