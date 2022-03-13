StockNews.com Downgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.