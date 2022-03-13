Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

AMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

AMRN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

