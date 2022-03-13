M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

