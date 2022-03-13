Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $21.86 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,858,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Timken as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Timken by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at $12,615,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Timken by 106,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Timken by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,389,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKR opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

