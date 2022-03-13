Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,572 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $197.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.34. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.94 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

