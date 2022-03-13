StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

