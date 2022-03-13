CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.13 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

