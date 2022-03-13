Gold Resource Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.23 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

