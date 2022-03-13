Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.