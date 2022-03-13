Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.