Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.