InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVIV stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. State Street Corp bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

