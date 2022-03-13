StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $257.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International accounts for 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

