StockNews.com Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $17.09 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

