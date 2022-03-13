StockNews.com Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $17.09 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
