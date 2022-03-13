Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

