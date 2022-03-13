Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97.
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.