Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.97.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 89,899 shares of company stock valued at $398,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

