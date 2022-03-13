Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

