Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $404.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

