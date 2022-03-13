Analyzing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TMC the metals alerts:

This table compares TMC the metals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99%

This table compares TMC the metals and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A MP Materials $331.95 million 23.39 $135.04 million $0.73 59.90

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 MP Materials 0 1 7 0 2.88

TMC the metals currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than MP Materials.

Volatility and Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats TMC the metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.